The Dolphins continue to stockpile running backs. Former Patriots and Rams back Sony Michel is joining the Dolphins, a league source confirmed to The Post on Monday night. Michel, 27, won a ring with the Rams last season after starting seven regular-season games and rushing 208 times for 845 yards (a 4.1 average) and four touchdowns. His impact was limited in the postseason, however, carrying 26 times for 80 yards (3.1) and no TDs in four games.

36 MINUTES AGO