In the video, that was captured and shared on social media, a racial slur can be heard as a White middle school student holds a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watch. The Black student then appears to pass out. Authorities are trying to determine if there were additional videos. The superintendent released a statement and said that the behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. He also said that the school administrators and the school resource officer took immediate action.

WHITE COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO