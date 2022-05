The first Saturday of May is here. For some, that means a full focus on the Run for the Roses. We’ll get to that later. First, we have a lot of Penn State news to cover. Assistant coaches have now been out on the road recruiting for about two weeks as the spring evaluation period continues. And, back in State College, everyone in the Lasch Building has been working hard on locking in June official visit dates for top targets in the Class of 2023.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO