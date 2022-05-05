May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
4 days ago
May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month – a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. We will be commemorating this month with special flags at City facilities and...
A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
