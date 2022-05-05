ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Restaurant holding company names new chief people and culture officer

By Brian Hartz
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Boland has been appointed chief people and culture officer at St. Petersburg-based WOWorks, the holding company whose portfolio includes restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, effective April 11. It’s the second stint at WOWorks for Boland, according to a news release. She...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Greg Morrell Exits the Company: ‘It Is Not the Right Fit’

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Co. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Greg Morrell announced he is parting ways with the conglomerate on April 29. “After three months in this new role, it has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit,” Morrell told employees in an email. “After talking this over with Bob [Chapek], I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.” Morrell’s memo concluded, “I wish him, each of you and everyone at Disney the very best.” The former BP executive was brought in in early 2022...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Target Names its First Chief Guest Experience Officer as It Looks to Attract Even More Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Target has made several updates to its leadership team. On Thursday, the big-box retailer announced five executive moves and promotions as it aims to make its leadership team reflect the size and scale of its business. Among the new moves is the appointment of Cara Sylvester as Target’s new EVP and chief guest experience officer. In this new role for the company, the company said Sylvester will lead the strategy to further differentiate Target’s guest experience, with a focus on increasing personalization and attracting even more shoppers to Target’s stores, website and mobile app. Sylvester, who...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Blizzard hires a vice president of culture to fix its culture

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Blizzard last July, saying it “created a culture of ‘constant sexual harassment’ and gender-based discrimination.” The revelations that followed through the rest of the year only served to confirm those assertions, and even as accusations of retaliation continue to roll in, a new set of leaders say they are committed to making changes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
Inc.com

Why Are Frontline Workers Really Quitting? You Can Boil It Down to1 Simple Fact

The supply chain workforce shortage is a household problem. Empty shelves, late deliveries, and out-of-stock supplies are affecting the entire nation. Much of it is rooted in one simple fact: Brands can't hire and retain enough frontline workers. With turnover hitting over 55 percent in 2021, businesses are trying to...
ECONOMY
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Brands#Holding Company#Atlanta#Woworks#Greek#Oms360#Focus Brands#Carvel Ice Cream#Cinnabon
Sourcing Journal

What to Do When 50% of Workers Are Willing to Switch Jobs

Click here to read the full article. With such fierce competition to find, hire and keep the best talent, experts explores how fashion companies must think outside the box. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdvance Denim's Innovation Blueprint Stems from Employee Training, Growth OpportunitiesWebinar: The Myths & Realities of NearshoringWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Black Enterprise

Morgan Stanley Introduces the Small Business Academy to Promote Equity and Empower Diverse-Owned Small-Business Leaders

Morgan Stanley’s Institute for Inclusion (IFI) and the Morgan Stanley Supplier Diversity Program are announcing the inaugural class of the Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy (the Academy). Established to promote equity and empower diverse-owned small-business leaders, this educational initiative enables small businesses to differentiate themselves in the procurement process,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Engadget

Cameo lays off almost a quarter of its staff, including executives

Cameo, the startup behind the video app that allows users to pay celebrities for short personalized greetings, has laid off a significant chunk of its workforce. The company parted ways with 87 employees, according to Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. That number, which Protocol, includes top executives like the CTO and CPO, accounts for about 25 percent of the company’s employees.
BUSINESS
WWD

Fashion Is Finally in the Midst of an ESG Frenzy

Click here to read the full article. A few years after sustainability became a buzzword, the term — and many of its practices — are still trending. In fact, these days, companies and brands are getting in on the action, some creating internal ESG — or environmental, social and governance boards — in order to measure their own sustainable practices, which includes everything from the environment to being a better corporate citizen, and how they hold up to industry standards.  “The ESG frenzy is quite interesting; I would call that a collision of stakeholder priorities,” Cara Smyth, managing director of global...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hackernoon

Filling the DeFi Retail Market Gap

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is democratizing finance by replacing outdated institutions and legacy infrastructure with peer-to-peer networks. DeFi is ushering in a new financial system where peers interact directly, with little to no room for traditional intermediation. THORWallet DEX is set to become an all-encompassing solution for the needs of both cryptocurrency investors and holders, as well as those less familiar with but actively trying to enter the space. With over $96 billion currently invested in DeFi, the industry has the tools to expand, with great promise of strong adoption in retail.
RETAIL
pymnts

Morgan Stanley Names 10 Small Businesses to Its Academy Program

Morgan Stanley’s Institute for Inclusion and the Morgan Stanley Supplier Diversity Program have set up the inaugural class of the bank’s Small Business Academy, a press release said, which will promote equity and diverse leaders of small business. The initiative will help small businesses improve procurement, business acumen...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy