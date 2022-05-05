NFL Overseas Schedule Takes Tom Brady To Germany

Tom Brady is the first NFL quarterback to win seven Super Bowls. He’s also the first player in league history to throw 600 touchdown passes. CBS Sports reports that TB12 is set experience another first in the upcoming...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Is North Texas big enough to support two pro football teams? Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson thinks so. "I believe that Dallas is an area of this country that is the capital for football," he said. "The demand for football here is greater than any other place. When you combine that with the fact that we're going to be the third largest metro area in the country very soon, it makes a really strong case for why the NFL should be looking at Dallas." Johnson believes a second team would thrive in the city, without taking away from the Dallas...
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul's family being harassed during Sunday's playoff game in Dallas. The incident happened during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals...
