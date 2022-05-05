Gov. Justice, Congressman McKinley announce nanocrystalline metals company Veloxint moving to Ohio County, WV; expected to create 200-300 new jobs
TRIADELPHIA, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined U.S. Representative David B. McKinley, P.E., and other officials today for a ceremony to announce that Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, is moving to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd. in Triadelphia, West Virginia. Veloxint expects to create 200-300 new jobs...governor.wv.gov
