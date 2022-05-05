ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

City of Napa and the Housing Authority of the City of Napa Waiting List Lottery

cityofnapa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have exciting news - the Housing Authority of the City of Napa is opening waiting lists for the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program serving all of Napa County on Monday, May 17th at 8 AM. If you meet the income qualifications, and are interested in receiving housing rental assistance under...

www.cityofnapa.org

Comments / 0

KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Airbnb tells Sacramento to find another place to party this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer it’s cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th. According to Airbnb, it plans to block one-night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California drinking water systems in failing to meet standards

Several hundred drinking water systems around California fail to deliver safe and affordable water, affecting nearly 750,000 residents, according to a new report from the State Water Resources Control Board.The annual Drinking Water Needs Assessment analyzed 3,066 water systems that together serve roughly 15 million people and found that 346 failed to meet one or more criteria for delivering clean, accessible and affordable water in 2021. "Most people in the state are served clean, safe drinking water," said Andrew Altevogt, assistant deputy director for the state Division of Drinking Water. "What this report is looking at are the folks and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Northern California Taco Chain Accused of Underpaying Workers and Withholding Tips

The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Piedmont Mayor installs backyard home, touts ADUs to help solve housing woes

PIEDMONT – Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have been pitched as one potential solution to the state's housing crisis. The mayor of Piedmont, who supports the construction of the small backyard homes, is living by her own message. Residents in Mayor Teddy Gray King's neighborhood got a show Wednesday afternoon as a prefabricated ADU was delivered in grand fashion. "Here is my backyard, which was pretty spacious and really just a perfect spot to build a freestanding house for my dad," said Piedmont Mayor Teddy Gray King, walking into her back yard.When King lost her mom last year, she was...
PIEDMONT, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento rent begins to rapidly lower as eviction rates rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As eviction rates across the Sacramento region rise due to COVID-19 rent relief ending, the price to rent is temporarily decreasing due to the vacancies, according to experts. “On April 1 tenants were required to pay their rent again and if tenants did not pay their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sri Ravipati

Thursday in SF: 70 people scale SF's Hilton Hotel skyscraper

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's your roundup of local stories for May 5. More people scaled a San Francisco skyscraper on Thursday — this time legally, ABC7 reports. About 70 people rappelled down the side of the Hilton Hotel to raise money for Outward Bound California, an organization that provides outdoor experiences for youth. They include Outward Bound employees, cast members from the Harry Potter Musical and the 49er's mascot Sourdough Sam.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

