May 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Monday that it would extend its abortion and gender affirming care services for employees in the United States to include travel expense assistance. Several companies, including Yelp Inc (YELP.N), Citigroup (C.N), Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N), and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), have...

BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO