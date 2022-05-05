ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Billionaire Gets Go-Ahead to Build Glass House Atop UWS Building

By E.L. Danvers
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the proposed glass penthouse atop 6-16 West 77th Street was up for debate, those in opposition sensed a small chance to snag victory from the jaws of defeat. A majority of public testimony at a November 2021 meeting of Manhattan Community Board 7 (MCB7) was against the structure,...

ilovetheupperwestside.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Tired Rental Kitchen Gets a Charming Makeover in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder Megan called on home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) for help in adding a little life to her cook space. Gater had recently put out the call that she and her team were hoping to help renters in Toronto overhaul their spaces for a transformational episode, and Megan’s kitchen turned out to be exactly what they had in mind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam: 9 things to know when the application opens in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to join New York’s Strongest, the application to take the New York City sanitation exam will open in June. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Manhattan leading case numbers as COVID rates increase citywide

NEW YORK (PIX11) — COVID-19 transmission rates are up again in New York City, with an average of 6.57% of New Yorkers — 2,885 people — testing positive daily over the last seven days, according to New York City Department of Health data posted Friday. That’s a more than 378% increase from March 6 — […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ackman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass House#Manhattan Community Board#Community Board 7#Lpc#The Historical Society
Thrillist

Thousands of Elephants Will Parachute Into Dumbo This Month

On May 21, the forecast predicted a heavy precipitation in Dumbo, Brooklyn—but instead of water, it will be raining elephants. This year, the famous Dumbo Drop and its affiliated block party is back in person, and it will entertain locals and tourists alike from 3–8pm. As part of a very entertaining contest—which is, in fact, a fundraiser for the neighborhood's schools—small toy elephants equipped with little parachutes will be dropped from the sky in a colorful race that will have everyone turn their nose to the sky.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

These are New York City’s most affordable neighborhoods: report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With rent prices surging — and the possibility for more hikes looming — New Yorkers might be asking themselves “are there any affordable neighborhoods in the city?” According to real estate firm SERHANT, the answer is “yes.” The firm released a report of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in Manhattan, Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ City Cracks Down on Banks Buying Houses, Then Renting Them Out

New Jersey's largest city is increasingly becoming corporate owned. A decade-long trend nationwide of investors buying houses has apparently reached its peak in Newark, where nearly half of all home sales in the past three years have been to companies that buy and then rent them out. "What these corporations...
NEWARK, NJ
Queens Post

Local Leaders Want Ed Koch’s Name Stripped From Queensboro Bridge

A significant number of Queens leaders are willing to strip Ed Koch’s name from the Queensboro Bridge, according to the results of a recent questionnaire. The local leaders—including State Sen. Mike Gianaris, Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—said they would support a name change when questioned by the Jim Owles LGBT Democratic Club, an influential organization that provides endorsements for candidates.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Thrillist

Here's How to Visit NYC Museums for Free Every Month

This weekend, Bank of America is encouraging the appreciation of arts and culture in selected cities, and NYC is one of them. As part of its monthly Museums on Us initiative, Bank of America is granting free access to cultural attractions and museums across the country on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adams pays off ‘political debt’ with 10 hires for high-paying NYC posts

Mayor Eric Adams has rewarded 10 ex-City Council members with plum leadership posts in his administration since taking office in January. The new hires – which include four department heads and other top advisors who mostly traded in council seats for higher-paying, six-figure gigs at City Hall – were tapped from both sides of political aisle by the former Brooklyn borough president. Political pundits say their campaign support was crucial in helping Adams prevail in a highly contested Democratic mayoral primary before coasting to victory in last November’s general election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy