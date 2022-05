MUSTANG, Okla. — A Mustang High School junior recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. A news release says testing that high puts the student, John Cady, in the 99th percentile nationally out of about 2 million test-takers. Mustang Public Schools officials said on average, less than one-half of 1% of the students who take the ACT each year get a perfect score.

MUSTANG, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO