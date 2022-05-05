Omaha Fire Proposes Plan to Replace Emergency Fleet

The Omaha Fire Department will create and implement a Fleet Replacement Plan, creating a timeline to replace and standardize all frontline fire apparatus over the next eight years.

Fire Chief Dan Olsen developed the plan to provide a greater level of service to taxpayers, safety for firefighters, and cost-savings. Mayor Jean Stothert supports the proposal, which requires City Council approval.

“As our City grows, and the calls for emergency services increase, we must always have up-to-date, safe, and reliable apparatus to provide the best fire and emergency medical response possible,” said Mayor Stothert. “This replacement plan anticipates continued growth and demand for service.”

Beginning this year, the Omaha Fire Department (OFD) will purchase emergency vehicles from MacQueen Equipment, L.L.C.

In the first three years, 18 new vehicles will be purchased for $10,977,310.75, to be paid from the Capital Improvement Program, the City Capital Improvement Fund, and the Contingent Liability Fund.

OFD will purchase seven medic units manufactured by Demers Ambulance USA, using a sole source vendor allowed by the City Charter and approved by the Purchasing Division, and 11 emergency vehicles manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing, using contracted discount pricing through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO). These vehicles include five pumper trucks, four ladder trucks, one Haz-Mat vehicle and one rescue pumper.

Though the agreement with MacQueen Equipment, L.L.C. is for three years, it also includes guaranteed pricing for purchases of additional vehicles through 2029.

OFD expects to purchase a total of 54 new vehicles through 2029, replacing the current fleet. The total cost of the eight-year replacement program is $29.35 million.

On average, OFD responds to 60,000 calls annually. In 2021, calls increased 7.6%. The call increase results in increased mileage on emergency vehicles and increasing maintenance and repair costs. Projections show OFD will respond to more than 83,000 calls by 2025.

“When you call 911, you need an immediate response to your emergency,” said Fire Chief Dan Olsen. “It is critical we have the equipment necessary to save lives and property. This guaranteed timeline for vehicle replacement assures we will have the resources we need at all times.”

An ordinance authorizing the Fleet Replacement Plan will be on the City Council agenda for first reading on May 10, public hearing on May 17, and vote on May 24.