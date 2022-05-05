ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Land-building marsh plants are champions of carbon capture

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Human activities such as marsh draining for agriculture and logging are increasingly eating away at saltwater and freshwater wetlands that cover only 1% of Earth's surface but store more than 20% of all the climate-warming carbon dioxide absorbed by ecosystems worldwide. A new study published May 6 in Science...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Daily

Are new carbon sinks appearing in the Arctic?

In 2018, an international research group bored for soil samples in three sites around the Isfjorden fjord in Svalbard, which is part of Norway. The same phenomenon was seen each boring site: mineral soil covered by a thin layer of organic matter. In other words, this layer contains a lot of carbon extracted from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

Failed eruptions are at the origin of copper deposits

Copper is one of the most widely used metals on the planet today due to its electrical and thermal conduction properties. The greatest natural resources of this metal are the so-called "porphyry" deposits that come from magmas deep in the Earth. In a recent research, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) demonstrate that these deposits are largely produced by mechanisms similar to those causing large volcanic eruptions. At a time when current copper resources are dwindling and this metal plays a key role in the energy transition, this discovery opens up new avenues for the development of tools to find new deposits. These results can be read in the journal Nature -- Communications Earth & Environment.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

Chronobiologists identify key circadian clock mechanism in cyanobacteria

Researchers have identified a key mechanism involved with the setting of the circadian clock of cyanobacteria -- a model organism for study by chronobiologists due to the organism having one of the earliest circadian systems to evolve, and thus shining a light on how our own such systems work. A...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Crystal study may resolve DNA mystery

When cells reproduce, the internal mechanisms that copy DNA get it right nearly every time. Rice University bioscientists have uncovered a tiny detail that helps us understand how the process could go wrong. Their study of enzymes revealed the presence of a central metal ion critical to DNA replication also...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Utrecht University#University Of Groningen#Carbon Dioxide#Oceans#Dutch#American#German#Duke University
Science Daily

Confirmed: Atmospheric helium levels are rising

Scientists at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego used an unprecedented technique to detect that levels of helium are rising in the atmosphere, resolving an issue that has lingered among atmospheric chemists for decades. The atmospheric abundance of the 4-helium (4He) isotope is rising because 4He is released...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

More difficult than expected for glaciers to recover from climate warming

Ice shelves are floating extensions of glaciers. If Greenland's second largest ice shelf breaks up, it may not recover unless Earth's future climate cools considerably. This is the result of a new study, published in Nature Communications. A team of scientists from Stockholm University and University of California Irvine investigated...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Hidden distortions trigger promising thermoelectric property

In a world of materials that normally expand upon heating, one that shrinks along one 3D axis while expanding along another stands out. That's especially true when the unusual shrinkage is linked to a property important for thermoelectric devices, which convert heat to electricity or electricity to heat. In a...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Science Daily

'Self-driving' microscopes discover shortcuts to new materials

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory are teaching microscopes to drive discoveries with an intuitive algorithm, developed at the lab's Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, that could guide breakthroughs in new materials for energy technologies, sensing and computing. "There are so many potential materials, some of...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Nonlethal parasites reduce how much their wild hosts eat, leading to ecosystem effects

Deer, caribou, bison and other similar animals are often infected by a range of internal parasites, including worms called helminths. Although many of these infections are not lethal, they can still impact health or animal behavior. For example, infected animals can eat less grass or other vegetation than they normally would. In an interesting twist, this means that a world with more sublethal parasitic infections is a greener world.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Ultrafast 'camera' captures hidden behavior of potential 'neuromorphic' material

Imagine a computer that can think as fast as the human brain while using very little energy. That's the goal of scientists seeking to discover or develop materials that can send and process signals as easily as the brain's neurons and synapses. Identifying quantum materials with an intrinsic ability to switch between two distinct forms (or more) may hold the key to these futuristic sounding "neuromorphic" computing technologies.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

New research pinpoints 'blue corridors' for highly migratory fish

New research has pinpointed four high-traffic areas in the Pacific Ocean that should be considered of high priority if conservation efforts focused on large pelagic fishes such as tuna, blue marlin and swordfish are to be successful. By studying the tendency of fish to return to their place of birth...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Ice-capped volcanoes slower to erupt, study finds

The Westdahl Peak volcano in Alaska last erupted in 1992, and continued expansion hints at another eruption soon. Experts previously forecasted the next blast to occur by 2010, but the volcano -- located under about 1 kilometer of glacial ice -- has yet to erupt again. Using the Westdahl Peak volcano as inspiration, a new volcanic modeling study examined how glaciers affect the stability and short-term eruption cycles of high-latitude volcanic systems -- some of which exist along major air transportation routes.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

Getting sticky with it: Phospholipid found to play a key role in epithelial cell adhesion

In multicellular organisms, body cells adhere to each other to form tissues that perform various physiological functions. Epithelial cells form our skin and lining surfaces, such as the gut and other ducts, and protect our internal organs. To maintain the integrity of an organism and function properly, it is important for these cells to remain attached to each other. They do so through specific types of cellular junctions. These junctions are characterized by proteins, which also help in maintaining cellular identity. The loss of these proteins from cell surfaces causes them to lose their identity as epithelial cells, prompting their transformation into mesenchymal cells (through a process known as epithelial-mesenchymal transformation, or EMT), and subsequently, their progression towards cancer and fibrosis. These cancerous cells are only loosely adherent to each other (given that the proteins that helped maintain cellular adhesion are now lost), so they may separate from each other, migrate into the bloodstream, and cause the cancer to metastasize (spread to other parts of the body).
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Future super cyclones would expose many in most vulnerable locations to extreme flooding

A new study has revealed super cyclones, the most intense form of tropical storm, are likely to have a much more devastating impact on people in South Asia in future years. The international research, led by the University of Bristol, looked at the 2020 Super Cyclone Amphan -- the most costly cyclone to make landfall in South Asia -- and projected its consequences in different scenarios of sea level rise due to global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

New method to synchronize devices on Earth makes use of cosmic rays

Various technologies, networks and institutions benefit from or require accurate time keeping to synchronize their activities. Current ways of synchronizing time have some drawbacks that a new proposed method seeks to address. The cosmic time synchronizer works by synchronizing devices around cosmic ray events detected by those devices. This could bring accurate timing abilities to remote sensing stations, or even underwater, places that other methods cannot serve. Early tests show promise, but the real challenge may lie in the adoption of this new technique.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

In a pair of merging supermassive black holes, a new method for measuring the void

Three years ago, the first ever image of a black hole stunned the world. A black pit of nothingness enclosed by a fiery ring of light. That iconic image of the black hole at the center of galaxy Messier 87 came into focus thanks to the Event Horizon Telescope, a global network of synchronized radio dishes acting as one giant telescope.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy