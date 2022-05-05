ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Cranberry house fire causes “extensive” damage

By Julia Maruca, Eagle Staff Writer
cranberryeagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANBERRY TWP — A fire caused “extensive” damage to a house Thursday afternoon on Robinhood Drive. The cause of the fire was not yet apparent, according to Cranberry Township’s Chief of Fire and Emergency Services Scott Garing. “The state police fire...

www.cranberryeagle.com

