MISSOULA — University of Montana graduating senior Morgan Brooks’ budding career in the theater started in a rather unconventional way — through 4-H. Raised in Ronan with a menagerie of pets, Brooks joined the youth organization not only to compete in animal husbandry but also sewing, a skill she would go on to apply in competitions and eventually her studies in costume design in UM’s School of Theatre and Dance. Among her early accolades were state and national placements in Make it With Wool competitions, which are supported by the American Sheep Industry. “In this competition you make garments completely of wool,”...

RONAN, MT ・ 28 MINUTES AGO