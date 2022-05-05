ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Treasury Department Closure

cityofinkster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Inkster Treasury Department will close at 2:45 pm on Friday,...

www.cityofinkster.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inkster, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Inkster, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy