POLO, MO – A Kingston teen is seriously injured after crashing a pickup in Caldwell County Sunday night. Just before 7:30p.m., Missouri Highway Patrol investigated when the 17-year-old driver went off the East side of northbound Route D at Colt Road, 5 miles West of Polo. The driver over corrected, causing the truck to go off the West side of the blacktop and strike a tree.

POLO, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO