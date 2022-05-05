ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Time-trends in human urinary concentrations of phthalates and substitutes DEHT and DINCH in Asian and North American countries (2009"“2019)

By Elena DomÃnguez-Romero
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Many phthalates are environmental pollutants and toxicÂ to humans. Following phthalate regulations, human exposure to phthalates has globally decreased with time in European countries, the US and Korea. Conversely, exposure to their substitutes DEHT and/or DINCH has increased. In other countries,...

