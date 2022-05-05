Rowdy Tellez doubles (6) on a sharp line drive to center fielder Albert Almora Jr. Willy Adames scores.

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SEATTLE -- A few hours before the Rays’ game against the Mariners on Friday night, Randy Arozarena informed the team he’d be better off serving as the designated hitter. His left knee was bothering him two days after he tweaked something in Oakland, so it made more sense for him to DH than spend another chilly night running around in left field.
CLEVELAND -- For most of April, Franmil Reyes looked anything but comfortable at the plate, leading to a late April move by Terry Francona to drop Reyes to sixth in the lineup in an attempt to help jump-start the slugger’s bat. But no matter what adjustments were made, Reyes continued to live below the Mendoza line as his bat slipped further and further into a slumber.
CLEVELAND -- It’s hard to project what a young team like the Guardians -- consisting of a handful of unproven players -- can become this season. What we do know is this lineup can’t be counted out. It’s been a series of hot and cold streaks to start...
CINCINNATI -- Colin Moran has not been a very demonstrative player since he joined the Reds in March. But a long look at his sixth-inning drive to right-center field with a bat flip was all that was needed to know Moran really enjoyed his first big moment for Cincinnati -- a game-winning grand slam -- during Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Pirates at Great American Ball Park.
CLEVELAND -- This is the way the streak ends: Not with a bang, but with a walk. On Saturday at Progressive Field, it finally happened. After notching 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings without allowing a base on balls, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman issued his first walk in the fourth inning of Toronto’s 8-3 win over the Guardians in Game 1 of a traditional doubleheader.
CINCINNATI -- The Pirates will be without their starting backstop for quite some time. Prior to Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Reds at Great American Ball Park, general manager Ben Cherington announced on 93.7 The Fan that Roberto Pérez’s left hamstring strain is “on the more severe side of things.” As things stand, Pérez’s duration on the injured list, per Cherington, is projected to be on the “longer side.”
BOSTON -- April disappointment has been completely replaced by May success for the White Sox. Take a 3-1 victory in 10 innings over the Red Sox at a chilly Fenway Park Saturday, as an example. This same game played one week ago probably would have resulted in a 1-0 loss, which was the Red Sox’s advantage entering the ninth.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The passion with which Ramón Laureano plays baseball has always been evident when he takes the field for the A’s. That’s why the past nine months have felt like an eternity for him. Suspended for 80 games by MLB on Aug. 6, 2021 after testing...
SEATTLE -- The bad times continued for the Mariners on Saturday night. For the sixth game in a row, and the 10th time in the past 11, the Mariners ended up on the losing side. A weak offense wasn’t able to take advantage of an early opportunity, a bad bounce early put Seattle in a hole and a disastrous outing from reliever Diego Castillo left the outcome in no doubt.
CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras pounded his chest and then gave Cubs first-base coach Mike Napoli a series of hard high-fives. The catcher had just ripped a pitch from Walker Buehler into right-center field for a run-scoring single on Sunday night. That emphatic moment was fleeting, as the Cubs' prolonged slump...
ANAHEIM -- With the Angels on the brink of losing a series to the Nationals and falling to second place in the American League West, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon had other ideas. Ohtani smacked a game-tying two-run double off Washington closer Tanner Rainey with two outs in the ninth...
PHOENIX -- One day after Major League umpire Dan Bellino issued an apology for his conduct in Wednesday's D-backs-Marlins game, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ready to move on. After the first inning Wednesday, Bumgarner was walking toward the D-backs' dugout when Bellino, who was umpiring at first base, came...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday’s pitching matchup between James Kaprielian and Sonny Gray sparked a flashback to the A’s 2017 Trade Deadline deal involving the two right-handers. The promise generated five years ago centered around a three-prospect haul of Kaprielian, Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler the A’s received from the Yankees in exchange for Gray -- who is now with Minnesota -- has quickly dwindled. Mateo is now an Oriole. Fowler is currently out of professional baseball. Kaprielian, though, showed he’s very capable of salvaging Oakland’s return.
BOSTON -- For the Red Sox, perhaps the worst part of Saturday’s 3-1, 10-inning loss to the White Sox was how annoyingly familiar it all felt. The starting pitcher (this time Nick Pivetta) turned in a performance (six shutout innings, eight strikeouts) that put his team in position to win.
BOSTON -- Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s return from a stress fracture in his right rib cage will be delayed a few weeks due to what chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom termed “a personal medical issue.”. The original plan was for Sale to be back right around the...
ANAHEIM -- Pulling off a winning road trip was within the Nationals’ grasp. After powering their way to a win on Saturday, the Nats relied on small ball in the series finale at Angel Stadium on Sunday, scoring four runs on 11 singles and holding the lead right up until there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
BOSTON -- The White Sox held a one-run lead over the Red Sox in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, but there was no Liam Hendriks, Aaron Bummer or Kendall Graveman running in from the right-field bullpen to close things out. • Box score. No problem for the...
ANAHEIM -- The Angels’ offense has gotten off to a strong start this year, as they rank second in the Majors in runs scored behind the Brewers and are tied for Milwaukee for the Major League lead in home runs. But they’ve mostly done it with the top of...
BALTIMORE -- A day later than they expected, the Orioles are en route to St. Louis for the first time since 2003. It took them a rain-slogged four-day stretch against another team from Missouri to make it to that point -- all while riding their nicest stretch of winning this season.
