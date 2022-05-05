Read full article on original website
Man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run set to cash in, auction house hoping for new record
Get your bids in... if you can afford it. The auction is set to end December 17.
MLB
Trevino treats Uvalde Little League team to amazing outing
Jose Trevino has played on some of baseball’s biggest stages: under the bright lights in the Bronx, in the All-Star Game, in the postseason. But even so, the Yankees catcher was still filled with nerves before surprising the Uvalde Little League team over the weekend. A native of South...
MLB
Royals staying 'engaged' on all pitching fronts
SAN DIEGO -- The Royals are trying to get better on the pitching front. And they’re doing that in multiple ways. The most obvious, of course, is to add to the pitching staff externally. As the Winter Meetings began at the Manchester Grand Hyatt this week, the Royals remained hopeful of an eventual reunion with Zack Greinke and they would also like to add a swingman-type who could serve as both a rotation and bullpen option.
MLB
These walks crucial to Crew, without ball four
SAN DIEGO -- Craig Counsell and Matt Arnold have their best arguments when they’re out on what Arnold calls “old man walks” in Whitefish Bay, Wis., the suburban hamlet where the National League’s longest-tenured manager and the Brewers’ new leader of baseball operations live just a few blocks apart.
MLB
Hyde, Orioles building roster in 'winning mode'
SAN DIEGO -- When Orioles players report to Spring Training in February, they’ll look to carry over the positive momentum they built in the second half of the 2022 season. What will manager Brandon Hyde’s message to the team be in order to make that happen?. “I’m still...
MLB
Pursuit of Judge shows Padres are major players in market
SAN DIEGO -- There was a mystery team in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes after all: The San Diego Padres. On Tuesday night, the Padres met with Judge in San Diego and made a late push to sign the star right fielder, sources told MLB.com. Ultimately, Judge agreed to a reported nine-year deal worth $360 million to remain in New York.
MLB
Astros looking at different paths to man left field
SAN DIEGO -- The pursuit of a starting left fielder remains one of the Astros’ priorities at the Winter Meetings, along with finding another catcher. Michael Brantley has handled the majority of starts in left for the Astros the last four years, but he’s a 35-year-old free agent who’s coming off shoulder surgery.
MLB
Goldy's All-MLB nod extends awards season sweep
During an offseason in which he completed a near sweep of MLB’s major individual awards, star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt added another top honor to his already impressive list of accomplishments on Monday. Goldschmidt, winner of the National League MVP, Hank Aaron, Silver Slugger, MLBPA’s Most Outstanding Player and...
MLB
Friars turn page after Turner picks Philly
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres already have a roster full of shortstops. Evidently, they were very open to adding another one. Ultimately, however, star shortstop Trea Turner opted for a reported deal with Philadelphia on Monday, part of a wild start to the Winter Meetings this week in downtown San Diego.
MLB
With 'something to prove,' White Sox eye collective edge in '23
SAN DIEGO -- A common theme should run through the 2023 White Sox, aside from: “Win the American League Central.”. That concept centers upon a collective edge aimed at proving doubters wrong or proving their personal confidence right, as explained by general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday during his media session at Baseball’s Winter Meetings.
MLB
Nats land No. 2 pick in inaugural MLB Draft Lottery
SAN DIEGO -- After the ping-pong balls were drawn, the Nationals landed the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft via the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery on Tuesday night at the Winter Meetings. The Pirates will select first overall in July. For the first time, the Draft order was...
MLB
Seeking lefty hitter, Rays weighing options
SAN DIEGO -- The Rays have said from the start of the offseason that adding an experienced left-handed hitter is a top priority. That market began to move when a couple notable free agents came off the board Tuesday at the Winter Meetings, but Tampa Bay still likes its options.
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MLB
Any surprise? Ohtani, Trout named to All-MLB Team
SAN DIEGO -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named to the 2022 All-MLB Team on Monday, as Ohtani made it both as a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight year and Trout made it as an outfielder for the first time since '20. Ohtani, who...
MLB
Mariners turn focus to remaining needs post-Haniger
SAN DIEGO -- Jerry Dipoto joked Monday at the Winter Meetings that the Mariners didn’t have any transactions in the red zone or even beyond midfield, but in the middle of a 45-minute session with reporters on Tuesday, Seattle’s president of baseball operations received a news alert that prompted him to suggest, “We might have something on a tee.”
MLB
Despite Reynolds uncertainty, Bucs building for '23
SAN DIEGO -- Bryan Reynolds’ trade request ahead of the Winter Meetings sent ripples throughout the baseball atmosphere. The news caught many by surprise, but general manager Ben Cherington and Pittsburgh’s front-office brass had already prepared for the eventuality. “Not long ago, we anticipated this may be something...
MLB
Nats seek starting pitching, power heading into '23
SAN DIEGO -- The Nationals arrived for the 2022 Winter Meetings two weeks after non-tendering a starting pitcher and designated hitter/first baseman, and just one week after signing a potential starting third baseman and an outfielder. But even after those early offseason moves, there still are several needs for the...
MLB
Julio's All-MLB nod caps marvelous rookie season
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason accolades continue to pile up for Julio Rodríguez, who on Monday was selected to the All-MLB Second Team among outfielders. Unlike the Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Awards, which are awarded to one player in both the American League and National League, the All-MLB Team recognizes the best player(s) at each position across the Majors, as a whole.
MLB
All-Star closer on trading block? Inside the Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The free-agent market is relatively thin on proven closers, but the trade market might now include a prominent name for clubs at the Winter Meetings seeking late-inning bullpen help. According to a source, Liam Hendriks’ name has surfaced in trade talks between the White Sox and multiple...
MLB
Offense in focus as Reds eye improvements
SAN DIEGO -- Coming off a 100-loss 2022 season in which the Reds ranked near the bottom of the big leagues in multiple offensive categories, it’s no secret that the club needs to upgrade its production during this offseason. “We’re trying to look at the entire offense, how can...
