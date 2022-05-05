Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Hyde, Orioles building roster in 'winning mode'
SAN DIEGO -- When Orioles players report to Spring Training in February, they’ll look to carry over the positive momentum they built in the second half of the 2022 season. What will manager Brandon Hyde’s message to the team be in order to make that happen?. “I’m still...
MLB
GM: Brewers 'looking to build around' star trio
SAN DIEGO -- Brewers general manager Matt Arnold came a little closer Tuesday to declaring that co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff and two-time club MVP Willy Adames are off-limits in trades. “We get phone calls on these guys all the time, and that’s a great thing,” Arnold said during...
MLB
Padres' pitching pursuit has a wrinkle
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres view the front end of their starting rotation as one of the best in the Majors. The back end? Well, they're working on that. "We're going to look to add a starter or two here in the next couple of weeks," general manager A.J. Preller said on Tuesday, speaking at his media availability on Day 2 of the Winter Meetings in downtown San Diego.
MLB
Astros looking at different paths to man left field
SAN DIEGO -- The pursuit of a starting left fielder remains one of the Astros’ priorities at the Winter Meetings, along with finding another catcher. Michael Brantley has handled the majority of starts in left for the Astros the last four years, but he’s a 35-year-old free agent who’s coming off shoulder surgery.
MLB
Any surprise? Ohtani, Trout named to All-MLB Team
SAN DIEGO -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named to the 2022 All-MLB Team on Monday, as Ohtani made it both as a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight year and Trout made it as an outfielder for the first time since '20. Ohtani, who...
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MLB
Julio's All-MLB nod caps marvelous rookie season
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason accolades continue to pile up for Julio Rodríguez, who on Monday was selected to the All-MLB Second Team among outfielders. Unlike the Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Awards, which are awarded to one player in both the American League and National League, the All-MLB Team recognizes the best player(s) at each position across the Majors, as a whole.
MLB
White Sox win 2022 Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence
SAN DIEGO -- Jerry Reinsdorf frequently has been asked to name the best thing about owning a baseball team during his 41 years as White Sox chairman. “Really, it’s not winning ballgames,” said Reinsdorf from the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, after his organization received the 2022 Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence. “It’s the impact you can have upon the community.
Man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run set to cash in, auction house hoping for new record
Get your bids in... if you can afford it. The auction is set to end December 17.
MLB
Correa reunion in play for Twins at Meetings
As the baseball world has descended upon San Diego to begin the sport’s annual Winter Meetings, huge deals for Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Trea Turner highlighted the start of the anticipated run on the top talent on the free-agent market, centered around the high-end starting pitchers and shortstops.
MLB
Angels add veteran reliever Estévez on two-year deal
SAN DIEGO -- The Angels fortified their bullpen at the Winter Meetings on Monday, as they agreed to terms with veteran reliever Carlos Estévez on a two-year deal worth $13.5 million -- $6.75 million annually. Estévez is coming off a strong year with the Rockies, as he posted a...
MLB
Nats seek starting pitching, power heading into '23
SAN DIEGO -- The Nationals arrived for the 2022 Winter Meetings two weeks after non-tendering a starting pitcher and designated hitter/first baseman, and just one week after signing a potential starting third baseman and an outfielder. But even after those early offseason moves, there still are several needs for the...
MLB
Reeling in Trout key to Team USA's star-studded roster
SAN DIEGO -- #ALLIN. Every time a tweet announces a ballplayer committing to Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, general manager Tony Reagins and manager Mark DeRosa receive calls from others interested in joining the club. As a result, this roster iteration has more superstar power than ever.
MLB
With 'something to prove,' White Sox eye collective edge in '23
SAN DIEGO -- A common theme should run through the 2023 White Sox, aside from: “Win the American League Central.”. That concept centers upon a collective edge aimed at proving doubters wrong or proving their personal confidence right, as explained by general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday during his media session at Baseball’s Winter Meetings.
MLB
Dodgers look to craft new outfield after Belli's exit
SAN DIEGO -- A day after Trea Turner reportedly signed an 11-year deal with the Phillies, the Dodgers lost another key piece of the roster on Tuesday as Cody Bellinger is headed to the Cubs on a one-year deal, a source told MLB.com. “I’m excited for Cody. He was very...
MLB
These walks crucial to Crew, without ball four
SAN DIEGO -- Craig Counsell and Matt Arnold have their best arguments when they’re out on what Arnold calls “old man walks” in Whitefish Bay, Wis., the suburban hamlet where the National League’s longest-tenured manager and the Brewers’ new leader of baseball operations live just a few blocks apart.
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
Blue Jays looking for right fit to fill out rotation
SAN DIEGO -- Each MLB offseason is quiet until it suddenly isn’t. Now that the Winter Meetings have ushered in a rush of movement, it’s quickly nearing decision time for the Blue Jays. Starting pitching sits atop Toronto’s shopping list, and that market is beginning to open up...
MLB
Pursuit of Judge shows Padres are major players in market
SAN DIEGO -- There was a mystery team in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes after all: The San Diego Padres. On Tuesday night, the Padres met with Judge in San Diego and made a late push to sign the star right fielder, sources told MLB.com. Ultimately, Judge agreed to a reported nine-year deal worth $360 million to remain in New York.
MLB
Friars turn page after Turner picks Philly
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres already have a roster full of shortstops. Evidently, they were very open to adding another one. Ultimately, however, star shortstop Trea Turner opted for a reported deal with Philadelphia on Monday, part of a wild start to the Winter Meetings this week in downtown San Diego.
Comments / 0