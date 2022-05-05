SAN DIEGO -- The Padres view the front end of their starting rotation as one of the best in the Majors. The back end? Well, they're working on that. "We're going to look to add a starter or two here in the next couple of weeks," general manager A.J. Preller said on Tuesday, speaking at his media availability on Day 2 of the Winter Meetings in downtown San Diego.

