Willy Adames homers (7) on a fly ball to left center field. Christian Yelich scores.

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres will be without Bob Melvin for at least Monday night's game against the Cubs and perhaps longer as the manager deals with a gastrointestinal issue, a team spokesperson said. Bench coach Ryan Christenson will serve as the acting manager for as long as Melvin is...
SAN DIEGO -- Joe Dunand had some news to share Saturday. His uncle, Alex Rodriguez, was on the list of people to call when he got word of his promotion to the big leagues. "Get after it,” Rodriguez told his nephew. “It's the same game you've played your whole life, so just go out there and do what you do."
Only one organization has three position players ranked among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 overall prospects -- the Arizona Diamondbacks. The highest-ranked name on that list is officially taking his talents to downtown Phoenix. On Sunday, the D-backs called up No. 18 overall prospect Alek Thomas to the Majors for...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sean Hjelle startled his parents by calling them repeatedly and interrupting their slumber in the wee hours of Friday morning. When Hjelle’s dad, Mark, finally picked up around 1 or 2 a.m. Minnesota time, he knew that his son must have been calling about one of two things.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Juan Yepez has quite the collection of souvenirs to bring back from his road trip to Kansas City and San Francisco. The Cardinals rookie got his first hits on Wednesday, knocked his first RBI on Thursday, set up the game-winning run with a double in the ninth on Friday, and on Mother’s Day, he belted his first homer with his mom in attendance.
NEW YORK -- Gleyber Torres is no stranger to walk-off hits at Yankee Stadium, having one to his name already this season with a ninth-inning single on April 23 vs. Cleveland. But he added to that lore Sunday during the Yankees’ 2-1 win in Game 1 over the Rangers, leading off the ninth with a solo home run to right field and putting a quick end to a game that seemed destined for extras.
HOUSTON -- For the first time in 35 years, the Astros swept a seven-game homestand -- and for the first time at Minute Maid Park -- getting tremendous pitching from their starting rotation and bullpen and doing just enough offensively to put them on the heels of the first-place Angels in the American League West.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Manager Gabe Kapler has consistently stressed the importance of staying even-keeled through the highs and lows of a Major League season. That message took on greater importance in recent days, when nothing seemed to be going right for the Giants as they scuffled through a five-game losing streak, their longest skid since August 2020.
SEATTLE -- A few hours before the Rays’ game against the Mariners on Friday night, Randy Arozarena informed the team he’d be better off serving as the designated hitter. His left knee was bothering him two days after he tweaked something in Oakland, so it made more sense for him to DH than spend another chilly night running around in left field.
CINCINNATI -- Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds were in the business of hitting home runs. Jack Suwinski was in the business of taking one away. Following an afternoon that was equal parts odd and forgettable, Pittsburgh’s outfield filled up the highlight reel in the Pirates' 8-5 win over the Reds in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.
SEATTLE -- “Manny Mar-go-ahead” was at it again Friday night. With two on, one out and the Rays trailing by a run in the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park, outfielder Manuel Margot stepped to the plate to face Mariners reliever Paul Sewald. Margot was supposed to have the night off, and he was only hitting in that spot because he entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement in left field.
PHOENIX -- Rockies shortstop José Iglesias might have a future as an entertainment critic after his baseball career -- which reached 1,000 games on Saturday night. Even while making deciding plays in the eighth and ninth innings of a 4-1 victory over the D-backs, he felt the pulse of the fans.
CHICAGO -- One year ago, Wade Miley was mobbed by his former Reds teammates on the infield in Cleveland, following the final out of a no-hitter authored by the veteran lefty. Saturday's anniversary is a reminder of who the Cubs acquired. "We picked him up in hopes of getting who...
SAN DIEGO -- Modern baseball doesn't take as much stock in RBIs because variables like placement in the lineup and opportunities can impact the total. But the name of the game is scoring runs, something the Marlins have been inconsistent at doing so far in 2022. There hasn't been a...
It’s been nine months and two days since the top prospect battery of Grayson Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman -- MLB's top pitching and catching prospects -- took the field together. On Friday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tenn., they reunited with a productive outing. Rodriguez, the No....
ANAHEIM -- The Angels’ offense has gotten off to a strong start this year, as they rank second in the Majors in runs scored behind the Brewers and are tied for Milwaukee for the Major League lead in home runs. But they’ve mostly done it with the top of...
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have spent the first month of the season relying on Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer to carry their offense. And, you know what? It might actually be working. Along with a steady diet of pitching and defense, San Diego has ridden two productive offensive weapons to an 18-10 record.
SAN FRANCISCO -- “It’s a matter of time before it clicks.”. That was Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol’s prognosis on Thursday for outfielder Dylan Carlson, who was in the midst of a slump. Two games later, Carlson’s swing appears to be clicking again. The Elk Grove, Calif.,...
Santiago Espinal, the Blue Jays' second baseman, is standing 301 feet from home plate on May 1 when Kyle Tucker rips a 109 mph line drive to deep right-center-field at Rogers Centre. To Espinal's right, George Springer turns around and gives chase. He's stationed in right-center field already, which puts...
SAN FRANCISCO -- On an afternoon when fans at Oracle Park celebrated Buster Posey Day, Yadier Molina made sure he was invited to the catcher party. Early in a 13-7 loss to the Giants, the Cardinals vet singled home his 1,000th RBI, another milestone in a legendary career as he became just the seventh Cardinal in history to reach that mark.
