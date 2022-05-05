Willy Adames homers (7) on a fly ball to left center field. Christian Yelich scores.

SEATTLE -- “Manny Mar-go-ahead” was at it again Friday night. With two on, one out and the Rays trailing by a run in the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park, outfielder ﻿Manuel Margot﻿ stepped to the plate to face Mariners reliever Paul Sewald. Margot was supposed to have the night off, and he was only hitting in that spot because he entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement in left field.

