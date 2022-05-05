ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As leaders lobby, NCAA searches for ways to rein in boosters

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The latest lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill by college sports leaders come as the NCAA tries to rein in booster organizations funding questionable sponsorship deals for athletes for use of their names, images and likenesses. The commissioners of the Southeastern and Pac-12 conferences https://apnews.com/article/college-football-business-sports-basketball-399284dfd1b670f3e5073a6d3aa370f8">were...

Times Leader

Marketing deals trickle down from NCAA to high school sports

CLEVELAND — Ian Jackson and Johnuel “Boogie” Fland are among the brightest stars in the firmament of high school basketball and now have business deals to prove it. The New York City teens and friendly rivals are cashing in on their name, image and likeness through marketing contracts often referred to as NIL deals. The contracts have begun to trickle down to the high school level after the NCAA’s decision last year to allow college athletes to monetize their stardom.
COLLEGE SPORTS

