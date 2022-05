PULLMAN – Kyle Smith summed up his offseason so far. “One word: tricky,” Washington State’s men’s basketball coach said Friday. The Cougars wrapped up their best season in a decade March 29, when they bowed out of the NIT Tournament in the semifinal round in New York with a loss to Texas A&M. Over the five weeks that followed, the NCAA transfer portal depleted much of WSU’s roster, claiming four regulars in the team’s lineup.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO