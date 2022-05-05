6 Web Design Principles You Need to Know

When I was a kid, I loved exploring the World Wide Web. There was just so much to discover, and I was on a mission to find it all. Unlike the homogeneity of the modern web, back then everything was unique. Every web site (that's right, we put a space between the words "web" and "site") was lovingly hand-crafted by amateurs and hobbyists to share the things they felt most excited about. Whether it was South African bird watching or collecting 18th century porcelain toilet seats, every site oozed passion and creativity. Instead of feeds and walls, algorithms and search-engine optimization, we had webrings and links pages. Like-minded people created their own communities, rather than joining one that already exists.
Comments / 0