ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

6 Web Design Principles You Need to Know

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA well-designed website is more likely to attract visitors, keep them on the page, and turn them into leads. But web design isn’t an exact science, but there are some web design rules anyone can learn to create an attractive, user-friendly website. So if you want to try designing your website,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Website Redesign Strategy With a 9 Stage Timeline

Many companies fail to convert their website into customers. The goal is to attract qualified leads and allow them to submit their contact information to the firm, which will then follow up with a sales call or notification. The total cost highly depends on the agency you will be working with. Designers at the higher end of the spectrum charge for extra storytelling, deeper research, highly improved user experience, and increased conversion rates. The more complex it gets, the more time it will require, as well. More time = more money.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Exploring Substack for Building Your Newsletter

This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. Few days ago i made a post on IndieHackers about my recent accomplishment. I counted my articles on Hackernoon related to #food-tech category and realize that during these years i published 24 articles. It's a huge accomplishment for me and i was happy to share it with others.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How Git stores data

When I started using Git, I memorized commands to get the job done without really understanding what was happening under the hood. Git is a distributed version control software, which means you don’t need an external server to use it. All the data that Git needs is stored in the `git` folder. As a Git user, you have no business changing those files, but for the purposes of this article, we’ll take a look inside to see how Git stores the data.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Light My Web Exploration Fire

When I was a kid, I loved exploring the World Wide Web. There was just so much to discover, and I was on a mission to find it all. Unlike the homogeneity of the modern web, back then everything was unique. Every web site (that's right, we put a space between the words "web" and "site") was lovingly hand-crafted by amateurs and hobbyists to share the things they felt most excited about. Whether it was South African bird watching or collecting 18th century porcelain toilet seats, every site oozed passion and creativity. Instead of feeds and walls, algorithms and search-engine optimization, we had webrings and links pages. Like-minded people created their own communities, rather than joining one that already exists.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Design#Design Elements#Web Navigation#Website Design
hackernoon.com

Rust from 0 to 80% for JavaScript Developers

Rust has quite a vast documentation, so if you’re looking for details, please google them instead. Rust is a typed language, so it’s closer to TypeScript. You’ll have a much better experience if you already know TS. You can think of it like a custom syntactic sugar that writes other code. Both syntaxes are similar (**variable_name: Type**) horray! The closest thing we have to this is the closest thing to this are the link between a link.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Our Approach to Analyzing Competitors’ Websites

Today, the search engine competition is intense as never before, and it's not enough just to have a good website to overrun the competitors. By analyzing competitors, you can find out their promotion strategies. That allows you to optimize your work. However, there are some nuances to be taken into account. You can get acquainted with the strategy of competitors and adapt according to the situation, which is going in your niche, but there are no exact guarantees that this strategy will work for you. Especially if you are waiting on a quick result. All these adjustments are implemented by trial and error, so be prepared for anything.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Meet the Writer: Bakir Djulich, Marketing Manager and Gaming Specialist

Hackernoon has invited the community to meet up and talk about writing. The answers are written by a 32-year-old tech/gaming geek who recently published a top article. The writer's biggest challenge is to stay focused and not get bogged down with distractions. The question is: What do you know about your writing style? Submit your answers to the questions below. We'll then publish them in the comments section below and review them for any of the best ones we've seen.
MARKETING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
hackernoon.com

Risk Management Strategies To Combat Fraudsters

In an increasingly digitized world, cybercriminals are taking to the internet to share exactly how they commit fraud. Fraudsters and hackers are trending on social media—and it’s not because of a fun TikTok dance. In an increasingly digitized world, cybercriminals are taking to the internet to share exactly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackernoon.com

Meet a “Bowing Caddie” at Software Development

Nowadays, we have too many “testing tools” for every situation of development. Free or paid, inferior quality tools are like arrogant caddies on a difficult golf course. I will show you how to pick the good ones and ignore the bad ones by using a golf analogy. So, let’s play now.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

The Art of Writing Agile User Stories

Have you ever thought of what a user would do with your application? No matter how well-architectured the app you built is, if it brings no value to users, chances are, no one will use it. In simple terms, user stories are brief, informal descriptions of a software feature told from the perspective of the users. These answer the "who," "what," and "why" of a single task/functionality in an application.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Try these 3 Alternatives to Heroku

Heroku has been taking it on the chin lately for its response to what looks to be a pretty-damn-serious security incident. Here are some alternatives to Heroku's Platform-as-a-Service Solution(PaaS) — Fly.io is a Docker-driven solution with an *incredibly* generous free tier. Render.io offers all the bells and whistles that we've come to expect in PaaS platforms such as autoscaling, Docker deployments and cron support, meanwhile, Porter is an open-source managed cloud solution.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How Managers Can Build Trust With Employees At Work

Mutual trust is a strong bond that unites managers with their teams. However, for managers and leaders, it’s important that they take the initiative rather than waiting for their employees to display trust in their abilities. This post mentions five of the most effective ways in which managers can build a strong relationship of trust with their teams.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

You are Not Using the Right AI/ML API: Here’s Why

The strong development of AI makes it a commodity, and it can be used in several fields: health, human resources, tech, etc. The company's ambition is to democratize the use of AI to make it easily accessible to all developers. The company positions itself as an aggregator operating a standardization: it gives the possibility to use several engines at the same time, as well as replacing and combining them with the greatest simplicity.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Power Up Your Logging in Node.js

Node.js logging is an essential part of creating, debugging, and maintaining your application. By analyzing logs you can understand what’s happening in the code to quickly identify and resolve problems and find opportunities for improvements. Logging libraries help you to apply best practices and provide features you shouldn’t spend time implementing yourself. What makes a good log message? When should you log? When, when and when to log, what is the right level for your log messages? When and when you log, the message should be **unique** and **descriptive**
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Decentralized Autonomous Organization for Investment Groups

A DAO is a great idea, and together with blockchain technologies and digital currencies, it will completely change the internet’s governance structure in the coming years, making it more open to users. DAOs will affect not only the governance of internet services but also e-money, payments, and investments. The first step is for you and your partners to choose the type of organization. There are several common types of investment DAOs: friends/family DAO, mutual fund and syndicate DAO.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

The Best Way for Avoiding E-mail Spam

The best way to avoid e-mail spam is not as difficult as you may think. Use a plus (+) sign to control unwanted spam messages. You can identify and control what you do with unwanted e-mails using settings for Gmail, Outlook, and Yandex. Use a tag in your address to use a filter to forward unwanted spam.
AMAZON
hackernoon.com

SocialFi and How it Empowers the Social Media User in the Web 3.0 Landscape

SocialFi Metaverse wants to take Web 3.0 by storm to show that blockchain technology can transform social media. SocialFi is the combination of social media and decentralized finance (DeFi) on the blockchain. The personal (and private) data market is a multi-billion dollar market, with a compound average annual growth rate of 11%; therefore, this sector is very juicy for many traditional social media platforms. The amount of USD 160,000 billion that the Big Data Market represents may multiply in the coming years, and the large technology companies in the sector are largely responsible for this continued growth.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How To Increase Efficiency With DORA

DORA (DevOps Research and Assessment) is a research program famed for their ‘State of DevOps’ annual report which covers over 7 years of research and data from over 32,000 professionals. They have created a framework for maximizing developer performance, which is the bedrock of good DevOps practice in 2022.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

An Intro to Container-Presenter Design Patterns in React

Metaverse technology is about online, 3D virtual worlds where you can use 3D avatars to represent oneself, move to different locations, participate in events and business meetings. Disney submitted a patent in December for a "virtual-world simulator," that recreates one of the company's theme parks in 3D. Coca-Cola-Tafi collaborated with Tafi to create virtual wearables for Coca-first-ever Cola's NFT collectibles in the Metaverse.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy