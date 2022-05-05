ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Betfred British Masters TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Betfred British Masters is the next event of the year on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, with The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England, hosting the Betfred British Masters. The Betfred British Masters TV...

The tricky situation facing the DP World Tour as it braces for LIV Golf

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Inherently the same. But, in so many ways, distinct. Forever, those have been the only and obvious conclusions when comparing the PGA Tour and the Old World circuit formerly known as the European Tour, what is now the DP World Tour. Different in culture—certainly. Different financially—for sure. Different in the quality of the product—oh, yes.
Greg Norman reacts to Open snub after penning letter to R&A

Two-time Claret jug winner Greg Norman has reacted to his Open snub by saying he is "disappointed" with the decision. At the end of April, Norman revealed his intentions to try and play the landmark 150th Open at St Andrews. Norman, 67, thought he could still get a special exemption...
Joe Buck to lead unbuttoned ESPN PGA Championship broadcast

For the first time since the 2018 U.S. Open went off the air at Shinnecock Hills, Joe Buck will be returning to men’s major championship golf. The 53-year-old sports broadcaster will be making his ESPN debut at the PGA Championship in just two weeks, as was first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and later confirmed by the broadcaster himself. Buck’s debut will come alongside Michael Collins as part of a “Manningcast” style telecast that will lead the network’s coverage on Thursday and Friday from Southern Hills.
Lee Westwood: "Arabia? Nothing is wrong"

"The Formula competed in Saudi Arabia where boxing matches and other sports events were organized. And again: Newcastle was bought by the PIF, yet it is news that there are only golfers who want to go to that country to play. In this story, golf is the sport that has...
Back-to-back: Willie Mack III captures second APGA Tour Billy Horschel Invitational

It took Willie Mack III 29 holes to make a bogey at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this week. Four holes later, he potentially faced a lot worse. However, the 33-year-old veteran of the Advocates Professional Golf Association minimized the effect of driving into an unplayable lie at the par-4 15th hole and went on to play the final three holes at 1-under on Friday to win his second Billy Horschel APGA Invitational, his third APGA event on the First Coast and his 71st professional victory.
Thorbjorn Olesen in command at British Masters but braced for final-day nerves

Five months after being cleared of sexual assault, former Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Betfred British Masters.Olesen emerged from a crowded leaderboard thanks to a spectacular eagle, birdie finish at The Belfry, having earlier holed out from 120 yards for another eagle on the fifth.A third round of 69 took Olesen to 11 under par, with England’s Marcus Armitage and halfway leader Hurley Long his nearest challengers on eight under, Long recovering from a poor start to birdie three of the last six holes.Eagle-Birdie finish for @Thorbjornolesen 💪He takes...
2022 Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

It’s been a slog at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm this week, but now we’re just one round away from finding out who wins the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The leader is Keegan Bradley, who somehow shot 3-under-par 67 to grab the 54-hole lead. The 2011 PGA Championship winner is looking for his first win since the 2018 BMW Championship, which finished on Monday because of storms throughout the week. Bradley made just two bogeys.
