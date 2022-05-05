2022 Betfred British Masters TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

For the first time since the 2018 U.S. Open went off the air at Shinnecock Hills, Joe Buck will be returning to men’s major championship golf. The 53-year-old sports broadcaster will be making his ESPN debut at the PGA Championship in just two weeks, as was first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and later confirmed by the broadcaster himself. Buck’s debut will come alongside Michael Collins as part of a “Manningcast” style telecast that will lead the network’s coverage on Thursday and Friday from Southern Hills.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO