2022 Betfred British Masters TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

Five months after being cleared of sexual assault, former Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Betfred British Masters.Olesen emerged from a crowded leaderboard thanks to a spectacular eagle, birdie finish at The Belfry, having earlier holed out from 120 yards for another eagle on the fifth.A third round of 69 took Olesen to 11 under par, with England’s Marcus Armitage and halfway leader Hurley Long his nearest challengers on eight under, Long recovering from a poor start to birdie three of the last six holes.Eagle-Birdie finish for @Thorbjornolesen 💪He takes...
Comments / 0