Sara Haines has two words to describe the Jeopardy! legends who serve as trivia masters on The Chase -- elite athletes!. Hines, host of the hit ABC quiz show, invited ET's Will Marfuggi to the set of The Chase where she sang high praises for James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, Jeopardy! legends who need no introduction. What they do need, or so it seems, is a chill pill, because Hines says their study habits and determination are unparalleled.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO