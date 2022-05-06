ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

'It's just become impossible to find': Omaha moms deal with impact of baby formula shortage

By Quanecia Fraser
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWKmQ_0fUPfInu00

OMAHA, Neb. — Across the country, including in the Omaha metro, many moms and caregivers say they're not finding formula for their babies in the store. Some people have posted pictures of the baby formula section in stores being empty. But some moms are stepping in and doing what they can to help other moms.

At 11 months old, Jacob Bowman's formula is still a big part of his diet.

"He has a very specific brand, Nutramigen, that he has to have due to allergy and intolerance issues," His mom Shauna said.

Lately, Shauna said she hasn't been able to find that at the store.

"We have been having to look pretty heavy for it, I would say for the last four or five months, but this last month, it's just become impossible to find," she said.

And it's a similar story for moms looking for non-specialized formula who say they're not finding any luck on the shelves either.

"We have these kids going without formula and not knowing what to do with your baby," said Jodielle Beversdorf, the ordering coordinator for Kohll's Pharmacy.

After formula manufacturer Abbott voluntarily recalled several name brands like Similac, Alimentum and Elecare following the death of an infant, Beversdorf said that led to a nationwide shortage as families bought up other kinds of formula.

"We sent all this Elecare back and now all these people are trying to find something else for their kids to be on because of course they need that formula to survive," Beversdorf said.

Beversdorf said the backorder in formulas is what ultimately led to the shortage.

Breastfeeding moms like Mikayla Hedlund are stepping in to help. Hedlund uses online platforms like Eats on Feets and Human Milk 4 Human Babies to donate her extra breastmilk.

"I do pump in the night after I've been feeding her to kind of get a little bit of extra ounces because each ounce really counts right now," Hedlund said. "I have people come to my home and they come collect from me."

Hedlund said she's glad to at least help lift what can be a heavy burden.

As for Shauna, she's able to get by because she can give Jacob regular food, too, which helps the formula she has now last longer.

"But if he was younger and that's all he could have, I just don't know what we would do," she said.

Like most moms, she just hopes the situation gets better soon.

Moms can use Facebook pages such as Human Milk 4 Human Babies Iowa, Human Milk 4 Human Babies Nebraska, Eats on Feets Nebraska and Eats on Feets Iowa to both donate and find breastmilk.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Milk#Baby Formula#Formulas#Kohll S Pharmacy#Similac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Allergy
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
149K+
Post
802M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy