Insufficient Data Security and Disregard for Student Data Privacy Plague the DeKalb County School District
The DeKalb County School District has been making thousands of files containing sensitive student and staff information widely accessible to anyone in the district. Types of information exposed have included social security numbers, academic records, medical forms, course transcripts, standardized test scores, discipline records, and the 504/IEP information of students, among...chambleeblueandgold.com
Comments / 0