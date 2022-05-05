ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Insufficient Data Security and Disregard for Student Data Privacy Plague the DeKalb County School District

By Keegan Brooks
chambleeblueandgold.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DeKalb County School District has been making thousands of files containing sensitive student and staff information widely accessible to anyone in the district. Types of information exposed have included social security numbers, academic records, medical forms, course transcripts, standardized test scores, discipline records, and the 504/IEP information of students, among...

chambleeblueandgold.com

Daily Mail

Arizona parents sue woke school board which 'compiled a dosser containing their social security numbers, mortgage records and Facebook posts' after they complained about CRT in classrooms

A group of Arizona parents are suing a woke school board claiming teachers built a dossier about them after they complained about Critical Race Theory being taught in classrooms. Three parents say that the Scottsdale Unified School District board and its old president Jann-Michael Greenburg and the school board targeted...
EDUCATION

