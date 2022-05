MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Things were jumpin’ in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, thanks to the United States Army Parachute Team. More commonly known as the Golden Knights, the team took to the skies over Myrtle Beach for a pair of demonstration jumps, landing on the beach and then in Plyler Park. Between jumps, some […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO