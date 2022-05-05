ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Gamble Fire (Residence)

escondido.org
 4 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Contact Battalion Chief Tyler Batson (760) 522-0516. On May 4th, 2022, at approximately 16:17 p.m., the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of a fire starting from the outside yard,...

fire.escondido.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Escondido, CA
Accidents
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamble#Fire Prevention#Fire Engine#Outdoor Cooking#Accident#Sdso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Motorist Killed in Head-On Crash with Big Rig in Borrego Springs

An unidentified motorist was killed Friday in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a big rig on a desert road in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County. The driver, described only as male, was heading east on Borrego Salton Sea Way in Borrego Springs with a passenger when an oncoming Freightliner commercial vehicle veered into his lane shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Car driving near Vacaville hit by gunfire; child taken to hospital

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 7-year-old child was hospitalized after a car was struck with gunfire on Interstate 80 just outside of Vacaville. FOX40 has confirmed multiple bullet holes appear on the vehicle, and that the child was hit by at least one of them. The child was driven to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield. […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS 8

Escondido residents facing eviction 'willing to make a stand'

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The city of Escondido has filed a lawsuit aimed at declaring a property at 2130 W El Norte Parkway a public nuisance. Neighbors have been complaining for months about disturbances, trash, and squatters on the property. The one-acre property has a 2,000 square foot house, and...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy