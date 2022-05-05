ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

"Hit the Trail" on Your Bicycle May 14

Santa Clarita, California
Santa Clarita, California
 4 days ago

“HIT THE TRAIL” ON YOUR BICYCLE MAY 14

Join the Free, Self-Guided Bicycle Riding Event for Families in Santa Clarita

Get on two wheels and explore the City of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2022 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free, self-guided bicycle riding event is for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita, and anyone can join – just hop on a bike!

Riders can begin and end their ride at one of three locations in Santa Clarita: The Iron Horse Trailhead (four miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles). Participants will follow route markers from their start location to Bridgeport Park before journeying back for the finish. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag from the City of Santa Clarita.

The City would like to thank Trek Bicycle for its support of “Hit the Trail,” as well as the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition for its involvement in the event. “Hit the Trail” is being held as part of the City’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.

Santa Clarita, California

Santa Clarita, California

