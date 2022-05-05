2022 Building Safety Month Begins

The International Code Council’s (ICC) 42nd annual Building Safety Month began this week and the 2022 campaign highlights how building science, innovation and energy efficiency are leveraged to create safe and sustainable construction within our communities.

The City of Las Cruces is a governmental member of the ICC and has adopted the building and fire codes utilized to build safe and sustainable structures in Las Cruces. There are 14 inspectors with the City’s building safety program and all have and maintain ICC certifications. The 14 City inspectors are in the Community Development Department and the Las Cruces Fire Department.

This year’s National Building Safety Month theme, “Safety for All: Codes in Action,” is an important reminder that modern building code adoption and enforcement is essential to keeping our homes, businesses, schools, and other facilities safe. The campaign is led by the ICC and its members and partners every May to raise awareness about the importance of building codes and the role of building safety professionals in ensuring U.S. communities remain safe, sustainable, and resilient.

By investing in our infrastructure, modernizing our buildings, and adopting building codes, our buildings will contribute less to climate change, protect more Americans, and be better positioned to withstand extreme natural hazards in the future.

As a recommitment is made during May to maintain effective safety standards, tribute should be paid to building professionals across the U.S. – architects, engineers, construction workers, inspectors, building officials, and others – who help safeguard our communities. Collaboration should be strengthened within and across the public, private, and non-profit sectors to address building safety needs today so the infrastructure challenges of tomorrow can be met.

For information, call the Community Development Department at 575/528-3059.