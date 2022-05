Maybe you've had ink forever, maybe you just got your first one. Maybe you're thinking about getting a tattoo. Loveland will be the place for all of that, for three days. There are tens of thousands of people across the Fort Collis area that have tattoos. I would expect more than a few of them to be taking part in this event. If you've been kicking around the idea of 'getting ink,' you should really put this on your calendar.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO