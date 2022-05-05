ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs ‘Labor Day Lift Off’ Hot Air Balloon Festival, 2022

By Dave Jensen
 2 days ago
The unofficial last weekend of summer will bring a gathering of 70 hot air balloons to Colorado Springs, with the annual "Labor Day Lift Off." The event recently won the Gold medal for Best Local Festival in Colorado Springs' "Best of the Spring," which means the locals love it, and we...

