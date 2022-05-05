ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Good & Bad Idaho Reactions to New Idaho HOA Rules!

By Parker Kane
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, apparently there’s been some updates from the Idaho Legislature regarding the flying or displaying of political party flags and/or flags that represent branches of the military on your property... ... and WOAH this is more of a controversial topic than I ever would have thought haha!. Ashley...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How Idaho Satanists Plot to Hijack National Day of Prayer in Boise

When we last heard from the Idaho Satanists, they were humming and strumming along within the interior of the Idaho Capitol building. Do you remember we covered that story for you exclusively here? Organizers of the National Day of Prayer are concerned that the Satanists will now be involved in the event at the capitol on May 5th.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man armed with AR-15 shoots two Pocatello officers

POCATELLO — A local man shot two Pocatello police officers with an AR-15 rifle during an incident early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near City Hall, authorities said. The shooter, Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was armed with an AR-15 and a shotgun when he exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said. Brewer was shot by police in the shootout. Both of the officers and Brewer are currently being treated at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to police. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Fish#The Idaho Legislature#Tiktok#Idahoans
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Gather to ‘Rally The Vote’ in Meridian [photos]

Elected officials and local, county, and state candidates held the "Rally the Vote" event at Kleiner Park in Meridian. The festive event featured food trucks, candidate campaign booths, and speeches from national political figures. Idahoans Rally The Vote. Over one thousand Idahoans attended the rally. Over 1,000 Idahoans clapped, cheered,...
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Is There a Drug Problem in Idaho Compared to the Other States?

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Housing a Family of Four for $800 a Month? In Idaho? No Way!

We hear it time and time again: housing costs are rising in the Treasure Valley and if we’re being completely transparent in how we feel about it… it sucks. Let’s just call it for what it is, it’s not a good thing but thankfully, there is one city in Idaho that is ranked one of the top areas where people can expect to pay the least for housing.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Governor Little seeks input from Idahoans on the impact of drugs

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is asking people from around the state to weigh in on the impacts of meth and fentanyl as part of his regional roundtables for Operation Esto Perpetua. The strategy, launched in March of this year, aims to protect Idaho from the...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

It is “Idaho Gives” Week – Donate to Your Favorite Local Non Profits This Week for Prizes

Idaho is full of incredible loving, kind and giving people. This week is a great time to show off all that Idaho is made of and the positive impacts that people can make in others lives. Idaho Gives is put together by the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by ICCU. From May 2nd through May 5th it this program is designed to share information to Idahoans about the incredible gem state non profit organizations and encourage donations.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Check Out Idaho’s ONLY Glacier

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. Most people don't even know that Idaho has a glacier, but we do. If you want to see the massive icy...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

We Actually Found 5 Houses in Boise For Under $100K

The housing market in Boise is downright crazy. We all know this. This can be attributed to a multitude of factors but no matter how you look at it, Boise is booming and housing prices continue to rise. However, there's hope. We were able to find five homes in Boise...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy