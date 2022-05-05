Local College Graduates Invited to Receive Recognition, Chances to Win Cash and Prizes

Garden Grove residents graduating from any college or university this year are invited to attend the 2022 Garden Grove College Graduates’ Reception on Thursday, June 2, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All graduates will have the chance to win cash and prizes during the free event. To attend, graduates must submit their information to ggcity.org/grads by Friday, May 20, 2022.

Hosted by Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones and the Garden Grove City Council, the private reception recognizes residents for their outstanding achievement in higher education. Graduates will receive City, state, and federal congratulatory certificates, refreshments, City giveaways, and the opportunity to network with local businesses and organizations. Graduates will also be entered into a raffle to win cash and prizes.

The event would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Phuc Long Coffee and Tea, Garden Grove Elks Lodge #1952, The Pink Door Salon, Garden Grove Shell #1, DTN.TECH, Garden Grove Police Association, Happiness is a Balloon, Signal Hill Petroleum, and Special Education Attorney, PC Tony Tai Nguyen.

To view photos from previous receptions, visit ggcity.org/grads, the City’s social platforms, or search for #gardengrovegrads on Instagram.