Cytotoxicity of polymers intended for the extrusion-based additive manufacturing of surgical guides

By Felix Burkhardt
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Extrusion-based printing enables simplified and economic manufacturing of surgical guides for oral implant placement. Therefore, the cytotoxicity of a biocopolyester (BE) and a polypropylene (PP), intended for the fused filament fabrication of surgical guides was evaluated. For comparison, a medically certified resin based on methacrylic esters (ME) was printed by stereolithography...

www.nature.com

