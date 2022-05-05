ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Population pharmacokinetic analysis of sildenafil in term and preterm infants with pulmonary arterial hypertension

By Su-jin Rhee
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSildenafil is widely used off-label in pediatric patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). This study was conducted to characterize the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sildenafil in term and preterm neonates with PAH, by developing a population PK model, and to suggest appropriate doses to achieve clinically effective concentrations. A population PK modelling...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Ivosidenib combination improves OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Many patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are deemed ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy owing to their age or comorbidities, and instead receive azacitidine. The IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib has been approved as an alternative treatment option for older or comorbid patients harbouring IDH1 mutations (which tend to be associated with older age), based on promising activity in a single-arm phase Ib trial. New data indicate that combination therapy with ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs survival in this patient subset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Population Study#Infants#Hypertension#Sildenafil#Pah#N Desmethyl#Dms
Nature.com

Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive.But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination.Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Avoidance of cutaneous adverse drug reactions induced by antiepileptic drugs based on pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is a research area aimed at identifying genetic factors that are associated with drug responses, including drug efficacy, adverse drug reactions, and the appropriate drug dosage on a case-to-case basis. To promote the clinical implementation of PGx testing, which is currently of limited use in clinical practice, recent research has focused on providing reliable evidence for its clinical utility. In neurology, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, several human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles have been reportedly associated with cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs) induced by antiepileptic drugs, which significantly carry the risk of developing cADRs. Prior to using antiepileptic drugs such as carbamazepine and lamotrigine, which are prone to cause severe cADRs, preemptive HLA genetic testing and therapeutic interventions such as drug selection and dosage adjustment based on the results of the tests can reduce the incidence of cADRs in the population before the initiation of treatment.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Targeting farnesylation as a novel therapeutic approach in HRAS-mutant rhabdomyosarcoma

Following the publication of this article a number of copy editing omissions were noted. These have now been corrected. Division of Pediatric Oncology, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA. Patience Odeniyide,Â Kai Pollard,Â Ana Calizo,Â Lindy Zhang,Â Amy N. Allen,Â Jiawan...
BALTIMORE, MD

