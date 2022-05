Amid severe-to-extreme drought conditions throughout the state, the Utah Rivers Council sold and distributed a record-breaking number of rain barrels to residents last week. Nearly 1,500 residents showed up to receive 3,000 of the up to 2,500-gallon storage rain barrels distributed by 11 municipalities in Utah, Summit and Salt Lake counties between Wednesday and Saturday. According to the Utah Rivers Council, it was the most barrels they have ever sold.

