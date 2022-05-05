4th Street and Elm Street closed for StrEATS Festival on Saturday, May 7

(May 5, 2022) Various streets south of Main St in the downtown Rail District will be closed on Saturday, May 7, for the StrEATS Food Truck & Music Festival. Elm St will be closed between 3rd St and 5th St; and 4th St will be closed between Pecan St and Main St. (See attached map.) The streets will be closed at 9 a.m. and will reopen by 8 p.m.

Drivers headed to the StrEATS Festival can park in the free parking garage behind the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center (City Hall & Library) and ride a shuttle to the event. Local drivers are urged to seek an alternate route through downtown in advance.

Consider using the Waze app to navigate around road closures. Click here to learn about Waze and install it on your smartphone.