Frisco, TX

4th Street and Elm Street closed for StrEATS Festival on Saturday, May 7

 4 days ago

(May 5, 2022) Various streets south of Main St in the downtown Rail District will be closed on Saturday, May 7, for the StrEATS Food Truck & Music Festival. Elm St will be closed between 3rd St and 5th St; and 4th St will be closed between Pecan St and Main St. (See attached map.) The streets will be closed at 9 a.m. and will reopen by 8 p.m.

Drivers headed to the StrEATS Festival can park in the free parking garage behind the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center (City Hall & Library) and ride a shuttle to the event. Local drivers are urged to seek an alternate route through downtown in advance.

Consider using the Waze app to navigate around road closures. Click here to learn about Waze and install it on your smartphone.

ABOUT

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017, and also the fastest-growing city in the nation from 2000 to 2009. In the late 1990s, the northern DFW suburban development tide hit the northern border of Plano and spilled into Frisco, sparking rapid growth into the 2000s. Like many of the cities in the northern suburbs of Dallas, Frisco serves as a bedroom community for professionals who work in DFW. Since 2003, Frisco has received the designation Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

