Project SYNCERE (Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experiments) hosted a 3-day engineering competition for more than 250 students from 9 schools on Chicago’s South and Westside. The first two days of the competition consisted of the students designing and building Green Automations using Lego Robotics, aimed at making homes more environmentally friendly. The last day of the competition consisted of the students participating in a ‘shuffleboard challenge.’ This challenge entails designing, building, and testing a robot that automatically finds cups on a playing field and pushes them into a series of zones to gain the most points. Project SYNCERE congratulates all 9 schools but gives special recognition to the top three finalists this year: #1) Charles Sumner Math & Science Community Academy #2) Mariano Azuela Elementary #3) Amelia Earhart School.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO