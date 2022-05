NEW YORK -- COVID cases in New York are rising to the highest levels since winter just as the Food and Drug Administration reins in Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.While the single-dose vaccine, once considered a pioneering tool in the fight against the pandemic, is under new restrictions, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CBS Mornings there is nothing to fear."I still believe this is a very good vaccine," Jha said.The FDA insists the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request it due to the risk of rare but serious...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO