Phoenix, AZ

Only Three Days Until An Amazing Day At Phoenix’s Kentucky Derby DayClub

thepoloparty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s here, almost. With sunny skies and cooling misters outside our Polo Party-style tents, there is no better place to be than on the rail at The Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub...

thepoloparty.com

Adrian Holman

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Longshot Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy Saturday when an 80-1 shot came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. With favorite Epicenter and Zandon engaged in a duel at the front, Rich Strike stole the show with the second-biggest upset […]
DERBY, OH
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
AL.com

When is post time for the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

About 122 or 123 seconds after 20 colts break from the gates at Churchill Downs at 5:57 p.m. CDT Saturday, the one that could win U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown in 2022 will be known. That’s because the horse will be the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Your guide to the 148th Run for the Roses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports. The Run for the Roses. Whatever you call it, Kentucky Derby 148 is happening Saturday and after a couple of strange years, it's mostly back to normal. So what do you need to know to prepare for Louisville's big day?
LOUISVILLE, KY
AZFamily

Idaho burger joint, Sid’s Garage, to open first Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTVQ

Fans celebrate 148th Kentucky Derby at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic, Keeneland is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by allowing it to be at full capacity and those looking to watch the race there definitely took advantage of that. Fans say there’s something special about the Kentucky Derby. “The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Sports Restaurant and Bar to Close

You'll have to wait to get your favorite burger and wings.Mirko Fabian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like going to a familiar location and enjoying the food and drinks, all while watching a ball game. There’s a comfort level involved with it because you know what is on the menu, what drink specials will be on, and even what serving staff will be on hand. For one local sports bar, patrons of the restaurant will need to look elsewhere. That is for the duration of the summer at least.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC Sports

Tami Bobo ready for second shot at Kentucky Derby with Simplification

Despite being around horses her entire life, Tami Bobo is in the midst of one of her biggest learning curves to date: managing a Kentucky Derby contender. As the owner of Simplification, the 3-year-old, Florida-bred bay colt who earned his Derby berth in January by winning the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes, Bobo admits she didn’t have much Thoroughbred experience. Despite being on a horse at age 2 and showing horses all over the country while growing up in Ocala, Fla., Bobo’s foray into horse racing started just 12 years ago.
OCALA, FL

