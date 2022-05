Drew Allar is not the only freshman quarterback to grace State College this Spring, Beau Pribula committed to and has started his Nittany Lion career. Pribula hails from York, Pennsylvania and when you think of York quarterbacks, the only one that comes to mind is the king of wing-t in the form of Bruce Arians. He will look to carve out his own image in York football history, potentially with less scotch than Arians has. In terms of what his role is currently at Penn State, it is very much yet to be determined. The quarterback room is full of talent,...

YORK, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO