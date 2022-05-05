ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

5/5/22 Two Oshkosh Men Indicted On Felon In Possession Of Firearm Charges

By bnelson
hometownbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal grand juries have indicted two Oshkosh men on felon in possession of firearm charges. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Burton possessed nine firearms...

hometownbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

