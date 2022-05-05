ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

5/5/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old Appleton man has been released from jail after posting a $500 cash bond during his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court for his fourth operating while under the influence offense. Michael Marx (pictured) was also charged with possession of narcotic drugs and operating after revocation. He has...

Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Stevens Point carjacking suspect extradited to Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point has been extradited to Wisconsin to be formally charged. Police said the suspect, identified as William Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri. On April 11, Stevens Point Police responded to the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Cheese Curd Crawl Could Be Tastiest Event Of The Summer

If you're a fan of cheese curds, then this is a "must-do" event for the summer. Though I think most people living in and around Rockford are familiar with cheese curds I don't want to assume. According to wisconsincheese.com,. Crunchy on the outside, warm cheesy goodness on the inside –...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Fugitive taken into custody near Lake Delton following multi-county pursuit

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police officers took a fugitive into custody in the Lake Delton area Thursday afternoon following a pursuit across multiple counties, officials said. The Lake Delton Police Department said the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public. Jennifer Fedie from the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers and officers from other agencies were...
LAKE DELTON, WI
WDIO-TV

New size, bag limits for 2022 Wisconsin fishing season

The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI

