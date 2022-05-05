ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Complete Guide to Portable Electric Fireplaces

By Michelle Miley
hunker.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your home has every charming feature you love except a fireplace, adding an electric fireplace can solve your problem. Adding an electric fireplace is easier and much less expensive than adding a wood or gas fireplace, both of which typically require a chimney or some other type of ventilation. You...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Guide To Exterior Trim Paint

Paint is paint, right? As long as you can live with the color, you should be able to slap any kind of paint on your home’s exterior trim — right?. Wrong. You need exterior paint for exterior trim, for the same reason you can’t use interior wood filler to patch holes in your deck.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Hickory Hardwood Flooring

A strong, hard, dense wood, hickory is a popular choice for applications that require maximum durability, like tool handles, sporting equipment and, of course, flooring. Ralph Severson, owner of Flooring Masters, says hickory’s density makes it stand up so well against wear, tear and general abuse. “Oak is always the first choice for flooring, but hickory is a more unique option,” he says. “Many believe that oak is more aesthetically pleasing, but hickory is gorgeous as well.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Gas Fireplaces
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
CARS
The Kitchn

This Game-Changing Dish Rack Will Instantly Double Drying Space in the Smallest Kitchens — and It’s on Sale!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anyone without a dishwasher knows how tedious scrubbing dishes can be after cooking a big meal. But what’s even worse? Barreling through a sink full of dishes only to discover there’s no room left on your drying rack. Instead of letting your dirty dishes sit in the sink or stacking them in ways that will leave them still damp the next day, it might be time to invest in a new dish drying rack. And while we have plenty of dish racks and drying mats we love, not many are capable of doubling drying space without taking over your counters. That is, until we discovered this super versatile Amazon find.
LIFESTYLE
BHG

Small Deck Furniture Ideas That Maximize Every Inch of Space

The summer months are made for outdoor entertaining, and seating for guests is essential. But don't fret if you have a small deck. There are simple furniture layouts, styles, and materials that can help maximize your deck space. How you arrange your small deck furniture can make or break the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CAR AND DRIVER

Review: Decked Drawers Pickup Truck Bed Storage System

It's the eternal conundrum for pickup-truck owners: How do you organize and secure stuff in the bed? Some manufacturers offer their own solutions, like Ram with the RamBox storage bins built into the bedsides, or Honda and Hyundai with their underbed trunks. Many owners resort to a tonneau cover, which addresses the security aspect but not the one pertaining to organization. And a tonneau cover essentially turns your truck into a giant Lincoln Town Car—when you’re using the tonneau, the bed is a trunk, so you can’t carry your dirt bike or ATV or grandfather clock. Decked, a company out of Defiance, Ohio, has a solution: its truck-bed drawer system.
DEFIANCE, OH
The Independent

The best car camping gear to bring on the road with you, from mattresses to fire pits

Car camping is on the rise. In July 2020, interest skyrocketed as UK accommodation prices soared and more people were looking for adventure on home shores.As an affordable solution that doesn’t involve booking a campsite or pitching a tent, car camping allows you to explore more, park up almost anywhere (within the law), and wake up to spectacular views and gorgeous sunrises. Plus, as a car offers more protection than a tent, it means your camping season can be extended beyond September and October, as it’s much easier to keep warm in the car during the depths of winter.But as...
CARS
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 trailers designed to provide you with the ultimate glamping experience

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. There’s nothing more comforting or exciting than lounging about in a cozy trailer while you explore the countryside. You never feel out of place, because these little trailers manage to feel like a home on wheels! Fill it up with your dear belongings, and it’s your home away from home. Not to mention the trailer designs today are super innovative and inventive! From a trailer that expands to the size of a micro-cabin to a camper trailer that expands to sleep 4 people – these resourceful trailers manage to cater to almost all of our needs, solving various problems, and turning our camping experience into a fulfilling and comfortable one.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

A Texas Home Has a High-End Look on a Budget With DIYs, Hand-Painted Murals, and Other Smart Hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. April’s current home in Texas formerly belonged to her grandparents! “Growing up I spent Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and so many other holidays in this house,” she shares. “We were so lucky to be able to purchase it, with it being such a diamond in the (very) rough.” While April has altered the home to fit her own style, she does enjoy the occasional throwback moment. “I love comparing photos from decades ago to now,” she says. “I have a photo of me in a swing in the tree in the backyard where we have a swing now — and the tree is much bigger!”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy