ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arizona State University’s California Center increases collegiate options in LA

By Lex Wang
dailybruin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State University has been opening campuses outside of its home state of Arizona, including one in downtown Los Angeles in August 2021. The new ASU campus, named the ASU California Center, is located at the renovated site of the former headquarters of the defunct Herald Examiner, said ASU spokesperson Katie...

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#University Of California#College#The Asu California Center#Herald Examiner#Asu Local#Dreamscape Learn#Ucla Newsroom
The Independent

Voices: Arizona and California have been transformed by climate change. Now we face some tough decisions

Phoenix, Arizona — which boasts summer temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) — is the fastest-growing big city in the country over the past decade, according to the Census Bureau. This, despite the fact that Arizona is facing serious consequences from climate change and predictions of increasing heat deaths, decreasing air quality, and more frequent water shortages.Indeed, serious water shortages are already here. Arizona is the first state to experience restrictions because of the drought-fueled decline in the Colorado River. The state has been conserving its water supplies for over 40 years, and its long-range plan for water...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Western river compacts were innovative in the 1920s but couldn't foresee today's water challenges

The Western U.S. is in a water crisis, from California to Nebraska. An ongoing drought is predicted to last at least through July 2022. Recent research suggests that these conditions may be better labeled aridification – meaning that warming and drying are long-term trends. On the Colorado River, the country’s two largest reservoirs – Lake Powell and Lake Mead – are at their lowest levels in 50 years. This could threaten water supplies for Western states and electricity generation from the massive hydropower turbines embedded in the lakes’ dams. In August 2021 the federal government issued a first-ever water shortage declaration...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: College football angst foreshadows USC’s return to prominence.

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The foreshadow: I guess we can say with some clarity that college football believes that Mike Bohn's sleeping USC giant - that legendary cardinal and gold football program in Los Angeles – is now fully awake, having captured the attention of the nation’s top recruits, thanks in part to the Jordan Addison dramatics and others trying to frame the Trojans as the sport’s returning national Bogeyman. The foreshadow – Part 2: The reality of the Addison situation is that the Trojans have done nothing wrong but are being crucified by rampant rumors, Twitter comments without evidence, and a large group of university football programs that shutter at the thought of USC being a superpower again. They can see USC’s prominence just over the horizon and so can many of you. At the rate things are going for Lincoln Riley’s “expansion team,” it may be a shorter wait for prominence than you may think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Elite 4-Star LB Tausili Akana Locks in USC Visit

Akana’s speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who’ll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy