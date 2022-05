SOUTH BEND — By the time the playoffs for four additional qualifying spots and two alternates from the local qualifying round for the United States Open concluded at Morris Park Country Club Monday, medalist Ethan Shepherd was probably in his car somewhere around Kokomo headed home to Greenwood, Ind. The 23-year-old Shepherd, who received his degree from Indiana University last Friday, birdied five on his last 10 holes after starting three-over on his first six for a two-under-par 68...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO